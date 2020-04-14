Atlanta woman steals news van with reporter inside to flee crash scene

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a woman who wrecked her car will be charged with kidnapping after stealing the van of a TV news crew that came to cover the crash.
Police say she ignored the screams of a reporter who was still inside and then wrecked the van as well.
News outlets report 38-year-old Seniqua Lunsford got behind the wheel of the WGCL-TV van after police arrived at the initial crash Tuesday morning. Reporter Iyani Hughes yelled and tried to get the woman to pull over before strapping herself in with a seat belt.
John Spink, of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that officers said Hughes did the smart thing by buckling up.
The van crashed about a mile away. Hughes wasn’t hurt, and Lunsford is in custody.
Police say both women are pregnant.