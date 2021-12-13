Man sentenced for attempting to smuggle guns through Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Atlanta man faces 19 months in prison for admitting to attempting to hide guns in a shipment of goods overseas, according to a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. A shotgun, rifle and three handguns were retrieved in March 2021 at the Port of Savannah.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection flagged a shipment from Shawn Sabi that was labeled “115 pieces used household goods and personal effects,” says Estes. the five guns, ammo and other materials were found inside the legs of an aluminum shelving unit.

“There are very strict laws in place to restrict shipment of firearms overseas, and Shawn Sabi violated those laws,” Estes said. “He is now being held accountable, and his sentence should serve as a warning that our law enforcement partners are ever vigilant in monitoring traffic through our ports.”

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to submitting false or misleading export information, Estes said. A federal export license — which Sabi did not possess — is needed in order to legally export guns.

“Firearms illegally exported from the United States can often lead to dire consequences overseas,” said Ariel Joshua Leinwand, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Industry and Security’s Office of Export Enforcement, which oversees BIS investigations in the Southeast. “Disrupting those that supply illegal weapons from the United States is a top priority of BIS Special Agents, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prevent firearms from potentially falling into the wrong hands abroad.”