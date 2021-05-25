Atlanta man pleaded guilty to smuggling guns through Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty to attempting to conceal firearms in a Port of Savannah shipment headed overseas.

Shawn Sabi, 34, was charged with an Information charging him with Submitting False or Misleading Export Information, David H. Estes said, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Sabi faces up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine and three years of supervised release following his sentence.

“With massive numbers of shipments moving daily through the Port of Savannah, our law enforcement partners perform stellar work in intercepting illegal materials moving through commerce,” Estes said. “When these shipments are detected, we will hold those attempting such criminal acts accountable.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered the shipment in March, labeled as household goods. An agent from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security searched the package, discovering a shotgun, rifle and three handguns. The guns, along with ammo were hidden inside the legs of an aluminum shelving unit, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sabi did not have a federal export license to export firearms.