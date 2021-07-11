Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo arrested on charges of indecency with child; lawyer responds

Chicago Bears linebacker Barkevious Mingo defends during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ARLINGTON, Texas (WKBN) — Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been charged with indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to multiple reports.

Mingo was arrested by the Arlington Police Department in Texas.

Mingo, a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2013, had signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons this off-season. His contract with the Falcons was terminated on Saturday.

“After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract,” the team announced.

Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, it carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison in Texas. He was released on a $25,000 bond.

Lukas Garcia, an attorney for Mingo, has since called the allegations against his client “baseless” in a statement provided to Sports Illustrated, claiming that Mingo believes the alleged victims were “motivated by money or some other ulterior motive.”

“We are confident when the truth comes to light, my client will be fully exonerated,” Garcia said.

A statement from the Lukas Garcia, attorney for #Falcons LB Barkevious Mingo, who was recently charged with indecency with a child. Garcia calls the charge “completely baseless: pic.twitter.com/OksG4Xe414 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 10, 2021

In three seasons with the Browns, he played 46 games recording 108 tackles and seven sacks. Since then, Mingo has spent time with the Patriots, Bears, Texans, Colts and Seahawks.

He signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons this off-season.