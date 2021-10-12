Atlanta area police recruit dies after medical emergency during training

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A police recruit in suburban Atlanta died Tuesday after becoming lethargic and confused during physical training.

Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said in a news release that 41-year-old Ronald Donat, of Stockbridge, became lethargic about 45 minutes into the first class of the day. She said supervisors told him to rest, but he tried to continue and looked confused.

Police EMT and training staff called for help and began providing oxygen and performing CPR on Donat. Fire medics arrived and continued treatment as they took Donat to a hospital, where he died.