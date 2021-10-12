Atlanta area police recruit dies after medical emergency during training

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A police recruit in suburban Atlanta died Tuesday after becoming lethargic and confused during physical training.

Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said in a news release that 41-year-old Ronald Donat, of Stockbridge, became lethargic about 45 minutes into the first class of the day. She said supervisors told him to rest, but he tried to continue and looked confused.

Police EMT and training staff called for help and began providing oxygen and performing CPR on Donat. Fire medics arrived and continued treatment as they took Donat to a hospital, where he died.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories