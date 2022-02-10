ATF investigating SC apartment fire that displaced 180

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Federal investigators are deploying to Charleston to help investigators determine the cause of a large apartment fire in West Ashley.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department requested assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team to investigate the Palms Apartment fire.

The early morning fire destroyed five buildings and damaged two others on Monday. Nearly 180 people were displaced because of the fire.

“We have a large number of Charleston residents without a home this week, so it’s important to us to help find out why,” said Charlotte Field Division’s Special Agent in Charge Vince Pallozzi. “ATF is joining our local and state fire and law enforcement agencies on this investigation and will assist in any way we can.”

The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with ATF agents in a joint investigation.

According to Charleston Fire officials, they must find the origin of the fire before that can determine the cause. That is proving to be a challenge because of how damaged the buildings are.

“We consulted with structural engineers on the building and the recommendation was that we do not enter the area that we need to get to right now,” said Charleston Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh.

Dozens of residents lost all of their belongings, including Torie Brame. She lived at Palms Apartments with her 3-year-old son.

The flames destroyed everyday essentials like toothbrushes and diapers, to important medications she takes to treat her lupus.

“I actually had an Etsy shop and I lost all of my supplies to make that. As well as all the contents of the shop,” said Brame. “I also have a YouTube and so I had backdrops and microphones and cameras. They’re all gone.”

Despite the devastating loss, Brame is thankful she, her son and her neighbors are ok.

No injuries were reported.