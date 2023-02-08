RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a home explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.

The incident happened on Jan. 13.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the arrests of Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, on Wednesday.

Stephen Glosser

There is no word yet on a motive.

“At approximately 5:00 a.m. on January 13th, Bryan County Emergency Services responded to a report of an explosion at a residential structure,” said Commissioner King. “In a joint effort between the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the cause of the explosion was found to be an IED comprised of a binary explosive compound. I am extremely proud of the investigators who worked together to bring this case to a swift close.”

Mr. Kinsey, who fled and was arrested in Louisiana, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Mr. Glosser, arrested locally, is charged with Possession, Transporting, and Receiving Explosives.