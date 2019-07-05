Arrests made in Ellabell murder investigation

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in relation to a deadly shooting that happened inside of an Ellabell convenience store on Wednesday afternoon.

Kevin Jermaine Johnson, 39, was shot and killed inside of the Zip N Foods #3 after a verbal dispute at around 2 p.m.

Wandell Hills Jr., 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Tavarus Brown, 38, was also arrested and was charged with Party to the Crime of Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

via Bryan County Jail

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows that a verbal argument started in the parking lot at the convenience store and then escalated to a physical altercation. Hills drew a gun. The gun was exchanged between Hills and Brown.

Johnson was then shot multiple times before fleeing into the store. Once inside, he was shot several more times. Hills and Brown fled the scene and were later taken into custody.

The GBI is continuing this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-653-3800 or the GBI Region 5 Office at 912-871-1121.