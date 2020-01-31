Arrest made in October shooting on GS Armstrong Campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a suspect connected to a shooting at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus back in October.

According to a spokesperson from Georgia Southern, after a months-long investigation by campus police, Dominque Tukes was identified as the individual who shot one of their students on October 24, 2019.

Tukes was Apprehended in Savannah on Friday. He faces an aggravated assault charge; Georgia Southern states that additional charges are pending.

According to campus police, this was an isolated incident that “took place during an illegal transaction between the shooter and the victim.”

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted with evidence collection, according to the university.