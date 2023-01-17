HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit and run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition.

The arrest comes after WSAV News 3 spoke to the parents of the victim who said they were hoping for a miracle.

The parents of the 14-year-old victim told News 3 that they were searching for answers after their son was seriously injured following being hit riding his four-wheeler along Highway 17.

The parents also said that, after that day, their lives were changed forever.

Police say that Wright turned himself in Jan. 17.

It is not yet clear whether Wright has been booked into jail, but police are asking that anyone with information related to the incident contact Franklin Lemus at the Hardeeville Police Department 843-784-2233.