AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an 8-year-old Augusta girl.

21-year-old Antoine Redfield is charged with Murder in the drive-by shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony.

Redfield is currently in custody in Columbia County on unrelated charges stemming from a traffic stop in Grovetown; Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Firearm Possession by Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempted Crime.

A search of the vehicle at the time of the stop revealed multiple firearms and several dozen Financial Transaction Cards belonging to multiple individuals, none of which were passengers in the vehicle. A large amount of cash was also located in the vehicle as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Redfield was arrested in that traffic stop alongside 25-year-old Devonte McNeil and 20-year-old Henri Beach, both of whom were detained on charges of Financial Transaction Card Theft.

He’s now been placed on a hold for Richmond County.

Richmond County investigators say further arrests in the Arbrie Anthony murder case are forthcoming.

In 2019, Redfield was facing two murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at Private I nightclub.

8-year-old Arbrie Anthony was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting outside a home on 3rd Avenue on Saturday, January 8.

Video obtained by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shows two people pull up in an orange Jeep Compass Trailhawk. The passenger of that car opened fire, firing between five and 10 shots. That vehicle was located by investigators on Wednesday.