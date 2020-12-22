Armed robbery victim says more safety needed in Ardsley Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Community members say they want others to be vigilant after a recent armed robbery in Ardsley Park.

Kelli Petersen was enjoying a drink with friends at Bar Food in Habersham Village last Tuesday when the unthinkable happened.

“A man with a, not a ski mask, but just a full face mask walked in with a gun, a pistol, and came right up to us,” said Petersen.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the suspect took their cell phones, her purse, her friends’ wallets and money from the bar.

Petersen eventually got her phone back, and says she’s just happy no one was hurt in the incident.

“It’s weird because you always think like it’s more about the wrong place at the wrong time, and this was not at all something that I would have ever thought would happen,” she said.

A few blocks up from Bar Food, Yia Yia’s Market was also robbed at gunpoint back in October.

District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo says he’s working with Savannah Police to find a suspect and increase patrols in the area.

“We have increased funding to the police department for this year. So it’s a bigger slice of a smaller pie to encourage people to step up to the plate, hire more officers, get them on the street,” he said.

News 3 reached out to Bar Food for an update since the incident but have not heard back.

Petersen says she feels the community needs to speak out more when incidents like this happen.

“I know that there have been other places hit in the area. I think just talking about it more, letting people know more and getting it out there is really what needs to be happening,” she said.

Police ask if you have any information about the recent robberies to call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.