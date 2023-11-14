GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV)- The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is investigating an armed robbery at the Jasmine Food Mart that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., GCPD responded to a report at the mart located at 4928 Ogeechee Road.

According to officials, a male subject entered the establishment armed with a gun, stole an undisclosed amount of cash, and left the area quickly.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Garden City Police Department at 912-966-7787 or

912-944-7451 to speak to Detective Shuford.