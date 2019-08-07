Armed, dangerous man wanted for Effingham County burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement in Effingham County are looking for a wanted man, considered armed and dangerous.

Alan “Royal” Dosier, is wanted for burglary; it’s believed he stole a gun. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office added that Dosier is on parole.

He is described as a 42-year-old white male about 6’1” and 185 lbs. Dosier is covered with tattoos, including a large tattoo of “Mary” on his head and a teardrop under his left eye.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call ECSO at 912-754-3449. Anonymous calls can be made to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers could qualify for a cash reward.

Information can also be submitted online to Tip 411.