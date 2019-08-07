keep

Armed, dangerous man wanted for Effingham County burglary

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

via Effingham County Sheriff’s Office

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement in Effingham County are looking for a wanted man, considered armed and dangerous.

Alan “Royal” Dosier, is wanted for burglary; it’s believed he stole a gun. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office added that Dosier is on parole.

He is described as a 42-year-old white male about 6’1” and 185 lbs. Dosier is covered with tattoos, including a large tattoo of “Mary” on his head and a teardrop under his left eye.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call ECSO at 912-754-3449. Anonymous calls can be made to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers could qualify for a cash reward.

Information can also be submitted online to Tip 411.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss