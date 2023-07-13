BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) is searching for a suspect considered “armed and dangerous.”

The BPD wants Anthony Robert Barnhill, a 34-year-old Bluffton resident, for multiple charges stemming from an incident that occurred on July 11, 2023, within the Bluffton Town limit.

Barnhill is charged with Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest, and Reckless Driving.

He is described as a white male, 6 foot 2 inches tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

He is known to be in the “Old Town” area of Bluffton.

If you have any information on the whereabouts or come in contact with Barnhill, contact 911 or the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line at 843-706-4560.