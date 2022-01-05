Argument leads to fatal shooting at a Georgia Walmart

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A teenager is dead and another one is in custody after an argument inside a Walmart ended in gunfire.

News outlets report the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old fatally shot 17-year-old Cedric Mayes after an argument Sunday started in the produce section of the Forsyth, Georgia, store.

Authorities said the fight continued into the frozen food area where the suspect pulled a gun and shot Mayes multiple times.

No other injuries were reported. It’s unclear what prompted the fight.

Charges are pending. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.