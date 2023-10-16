SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is providing grants to multiple local law enforcement agencies in the Southern District of Georgia.

The grants are awarded to agencies and entities to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives.

“In addition to fueling the fight against violent crime through Project Safe Neighborhoods, these grants will assist local agencies and communities in keeping their residents safe and improving outcomes for vulnerable citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg.

“Every sector of our society – not only the justice system, but nonprofit and faith-based groups, local leaders, and advocates, and people with lived experience who serve as credible messengers – plays a critical role in ensuring public safety and public health,” said OJP Assistant Attorney General Amy L. Solomon. “The Office of Justice Programs is proud to make these substantial investments in building community infrastructure and supporting communities as co-producers of safety and justice.

The following cities and organizations have received funding:

Waycross Area Shelter for Abused Persons Inc.: $500,000 . This award, through the Improving Criminal Justice Responses to Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Grant Program, is aimed at improving the greater Ware County area criminal justice system’s response to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking by focusing on victim safety. The collaborative effort with the city of Waycross will implement a project that serves communities throughout the region.

East Georgia State College, Swainsboro, Ga.: $399,117. With this award, East Georgia State College, in coordination with Sunshine House and the Swainsboro Police Department, will provide planning, education and training activities to prevent and respond to incidents of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

City of Savannah, $119,429. This funding will be used to purchase two new bomb suits for the Savannah Police Department’s Bomb Unit; to replace outdated equipment used by the SPD Underwater Search and Recovery Team; and to purchase new traffic enforcement equipment for the Garden City Police Department.

Glynn County, $23,925. This grant will be used to purchase five bicycles for the Glynn County Police Department's patrol division for use in community-oriented policing strategies.

City of Waycross, $10,328: The funding will be used to purchase an air purification system for the Waycross Police Department's evidence room, and to purchase ballistic shields for the Ware County Sheriff's Office.