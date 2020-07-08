Arbery murder suspects to appear in court next week

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The three men accused in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are expected to appear in court next week in Glynn County.

According to a document signed by Judge Timothy Walmsley, Travis and Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan are due back Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. But the three motions on the table were filed by Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough.

After spending more than a month behind bars, Bryan is seeking bail.

The motion states he poses no significant risk of fleeing and isn’t a danger to others. While he has lost his job, the motion says Bryan has “employment prospects” should he be released.

A second motion aims to strike the “illegal appointment” of District Attorney Joyette Holmes. Gough claims Liberty County District Attorney Tom Durden, who was assigned to the case before Holmes, can’t recuse himself.

Gough writes Durden’s letter of recusal “does not reference any ‘interest or relationship’ requiring disqualification.”

“To the contrary, the letter suggests that his office would require additional resources to handle the case which is not grounds for appointment of a substitute district attorney pro tempore,” the motion reads.

The final motion asks “for relief from prejudicial and inflammatory statements” made by individuals speaking on Arbery’s behalf.

In the document, Gough claims that “malicious, prejudicial and inflammatory statements” have been made about Bryan to the national media — and that the DA has “made no effort to reign in” said statements.

“Statements have been made to the effect that Roddie Bryan is a ‘devil,’ a ‘stooge,’ ‘racist’ and even a ‘psycho,'” the motion reads.

The three defendants have been indicted on malice murder and felony murder charges. In addition, the McMichaels and Bryan each are charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.