Appling County Sheriff’s officials arrest eight in separate drug related incidents

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Appling County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests recently in separate drug related incidents.

The first arrest was made on Oct. 10 after a search was conducted at 57-year-old Randolph Wray’s home at 940 Burtell Road in Baxley. Wray was arrested for violation of Georgia’s Controlled Substance Act, possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug related objects and pills not in original container. Wray has a history of selling controlled substances.

Randolph Wray, 57

On Oct. 15, Appling County Sheriff’s officials made two other drug related arrests.

Brandon Horton, 24, was arrested for two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of selling marijuana, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug related objects. Horton was involved in distributing controlled substances on Jones Street in Baxley.

Brandon Horton, 24

Stacie Sellers, 42, was also arrested in a separate incident for the sale of methamphetamine. She was distributing controlled substances off of Kennedy Road.

Stacie Sellers, 42

On Oct. 17, four more arrests were made.

Eric Pfau, 32, was arrested for the sale of methamphetamine. Pfau was distributing off of South Main Street.

Eric Pfau, 32

Frank Holcomb Jr., 36, was also arrested for the sale of methamphetamine in a separate incident. Holcomb was distributing controlled substances off of Thornton Road.

Holcomb Jr., 36

Also on Oct. 17, two people were arrested as part of a two year investigation by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. In 2017, officers began investigating 37-year-old Charles Fallus Williams, aka Charlie. After a search of his home at 501 Dunham Lane, he along with his girlfriend, 31-year-old Sara Norma Gene Tippins, were arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of hydromorphone hydrochloride

Possession of pills not in original container

Possession of drug related objects

Over 16 ounces of methamphetamine, over two pounds of marijuana, 22 hydromorphone hydrochloride (Dialaudid) and a some of money were seized during the arrest.

Williams, Tippins



On Oct. 18, another drug related arrest was made by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Jason Revels, 41, was arrested for sale of buprenorphine (Subutex). Revels was selling off of Georgia Highway 15.

Revels, 41

Anyone with information on any illegal activity is asked to call the Appling County Sheriff’s Office at 367-8120.