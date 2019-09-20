Appling County man arrested for arson in relation to trailer fire

SURRENCY, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was charged with arson in relation to a trailer fire in Surrency that happened this week.

On Friday, investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office charged 50-year-old Kelly Durrell Blanton of Surrency with one count of first degree arson. The charge is in relation to his alleged involvement in setting fire to a camper trailer on Monday.

The camper was located at 27 Crosby Street and siffered moderate damage inside, according to the Fire Safety Commissioner.

Blanton was already in jail at the time he was charged for an unrelated incident that he was arrested for on Thursday. He is currently being held in Appling County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

First degree arson is punishable by a fine of up to $50,000 or by one to 20 years in prison.