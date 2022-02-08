Appling County jailer arrested for assaulting inmate

BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) — An jailer at an Appling County jail has been arrested for assaulting an inmate, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation(GBI).

On Feb. 2, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office(ACSO) requested the GBI to investigate allegations of an assault on an inmate. The incident happened on Jan. 29.

The GBI investigation revealed that Appling County Jailor William Rentz, 60, assaulted Tremar Harris, 37, while he was being restrained.

Rentz was arrested on one count of aggravated assault, one count of violation of oath of office, and one count of battery.

Rentz was processed on the charges at the Appling County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Appling County Sheriff’s Office at 912-367-8120 or the GBI Region 4 office at 912-389-4103.