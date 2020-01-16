Applications available for BCSO Citizen’s Police Academy

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Ever wanted to know what it’s like to work in law enforcement? The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is offering you that chance.

The sheriff’s office is holding two Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA) courses that start in February and last for eight weeks. The first sessions are set for:

Feb. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Beaufort Law Enforcement Center (2001 Duke St. in Beaufort)

Feb. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Technical College of the Lowcountry-New River Campus (100 Community College Drive, Room 125, in Okatie)

CPA is a community-oriented program designed to give people interactive training on a variety of topics, from incident response to crime prevention.

Plus, there is no cost for taking the program.

Citizens must be 18 years or older to enroll. To apply, complete the form available online here.

Any questions can be forwarded to Sgt. Daniel Allen at daniela@bcgov.net or 843-255-3293 or MSgt. Mike Jennings at 843-255-3287.