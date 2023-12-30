RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV)- Two Families are displaced after a fire broke out this afternoon in a Richmond Hill apartment complex.

According to the Richmond Hill Fire Department, the balcony of an upstairs unit at “Ashton Apartments” caught fire around 2 p.m.

The fire spread into the living room.

Crew members responded within minutes and the fire was put out quickly.

A family of four living in that unit and two adults living in a unit below are displaced with their apartments sustaining water damage.

The two families have been put in contact with the red cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.