Another teen arrested in death of South Carolina teacher

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy is the second person arrested in connection with the slaying of a popular teacher in South Carolina’s Orangeburg County.

WIS-TV reports deputies arrested the teenager Tuesday on a charge of murder for his alleged role in the death of 49-year-old Karl Williams.

It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Another teen, 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr., was arrested in January in the case. He also faces a murder charge. A third suspect in Williams’ slaying is awaiting extradition from Florida, where he’s being held on separate charges.