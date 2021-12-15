Anonymous threat prompts heightened security at Bulloch County middle school

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – William James Middle School is implementing heightened security measures for the remainder of the week due to anonymous threats made to students online Wednesday.

According to Bulloch County Schools, multiple students received messages from an Instagram account featuring a post that threatened a shooting would take place at the school on Thursday or Friday — the last two days of the semester.

The district said students told school administrators about the messages, who in turn reported the threats to law enforcement.

The school will remain open, however, all after-school activities (apart from band) have been rescheduled. There will also be an increased law enforcement presence, the district said, and lockdowns could be implemented.

This follows a separate school threat made to a Bulloch County Schools employee earlier Wednesday.

Bulloch County Schools said law enforcement is actively investigating the incident.