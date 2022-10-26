HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An ambulance crashed into a tractor-trailer on its way to Savannah early Wednesday morning.

A Golden Iles ambulance carrying a patient was en route to Savannah from Waycross when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer in Hinesville just before 1 a.m.

According to the Hinesville Police Department (HPD) Traffic Accident Investigator, Gregory Joseph both vehicles were traveling eastbound on East Oglethorpe Highway when the driver of the ambulance struck the rear of the tractor-trailer near the intersection of Ralph Quarterman Drive.

The driver of the ambulance was pinned in the ambulance and had to be extracted by the Hinesville Fire Department. The ambulance driver, an EMT, and the patient were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah where their condition is unknown.

The driver of the ambulance was seen conscious and alert after being removed from the ambulance. The assistant EMT was seen gathering equipment but was walking with a slight limp.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on air and online for details.