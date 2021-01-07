Amber Alert issued for local 7-month-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who local officials say was abducted from Glennville Thursday.

According to the alert, activated on behalf of the Long County Sheriff’s Office, Genesis Gutierrez Harris is believed to be with 23-year-old Nathaniel Harris.

Officials say Harris is traveling in a white Chevrolet Equinox with the North Carolina tag HDR7823.

Genesis has brown eyes, black hair and was wearing a white onesie with black/white polka dots and yellow bands, according to officials.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Long County Sheriff’s Office at 912-545-2118.