COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Lucas Elliot Horn has been canceled after the boy was found safe.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced just before 6:30 a.m. that the suspect, Joseph Michael Horne, is in custody and the boy was located.

The GBI activated the alert early Monday morning on behalf of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Original story

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing 1-year-old boy allegedly taken from his home in Douglas.

Lucas Elliot Horn, 1, is said to have been abducted around 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning. He was last seen in the 200 block of Huckleberry Road with Joseph Michael Horne.

Joseph Michael Horne

They are believed to be traveling toward Ludowici in a gray Chevrolet Silverado with Georgia tag XNG136.

If you have information, you are asked to call 911.