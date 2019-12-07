Child found safe after alleged abduction in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Police say a toddler at the center of an Amber Alert in Fulton County has been found safe.

WXIA reports a spokesperson for the Fulton County Police Department said 2-year-old Sean McGay was found with family. The spokesperson didn’t elaborate on the location of the alleged abductor, believed to be the child’s father, Sidney Hepburn.

Authorities say the toddler was taken from a motel in Fulton County. Hepburn allegedly took Sean from his mom at gunpoint saying “someone would die today.”

Original story below:

Officials urge the public to be on the lookout for a 2-year-old boy believed have been abducted Friday from a motel in Fulton County, Georgia.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Sean McGay who may be with a 36-year-old Sidney Hepburn. The child was reportedly taken from an Economy Inn on Wendell Drive in Atlanta.

The direction of travel and destination was not immediately known.

Officials say the vehicle of interest is a 2018 Nissan sedan, silver in color, with a Virginia license plate UYK9068.

Take a look at the child and suspect’s descriptions:

Sean McGay (child): 2 years old, black male, last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, gray sweatpants and brown boots

Sidney Hepburn (suspect): 36 years old, black male, 5’6” and 135 lbs with braided hair

Anyone with information should contact the Fulton County Police Department at 404-730-7952.

An Amber Alert is issued under certain conditions, including when a law enforcement agency believes a child is in grave or imminent danger of serious injury or death.