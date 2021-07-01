Alma woman arrested for animal cruelty, ‘many’ found deceased

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman has been arrested for animal cruelty and could face more charges, according to the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office.

The nonprofit now caring for the surviving animals calls the case “horrifying,” saying “many deceased animals” were found on Terri Taylor’s property.

The Alma woman was arrested by the sheriff’s office Wednesday after “a lengthy investigation.”

Guardians of Rescue says four of the animals rescued are in critical condition, and a dozen more are receiving veterinarian care.

Other animals are now under the care of foster families.

“We are networking with trusted rescue partners to place the animals that are healthy enough for agency transfers after medical examination and emergency treatment,” Guardians of Rescue shared.

The nonprofit is raising funds to cover the cost of care for the animals. Donations made on Facebook total $665 so far.

“Sheriff Batten would like to thank the Guardians of Rescue for their resources and efforts,” the Bacon County Sheriffs Office stated, “also everyone else who had a part of this investigation for their diligence and compassion to the care of animals.”