Alma Police Department seeks public’s help identifying thief

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Alma Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect regarding a theft by deception at a Subway restaurant.

The male suspect is seen in the above photo giving the cashier money to pay for his meal, then confusing her by giving her other bills for the change he was already given. By the end of the transaction, the suspect left the store with over $100 belonging to Subway.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or about this incident can call the Alma Police Department at (912) 632-8751.