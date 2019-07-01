Alleged puppy mill owner indicted on 32 charges in Candler County

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman accused of keeping dozens of dogs in deplorable living conditions in at least two counties has been formally charged on more than two dozen cruelty to animal charges.

A Candler County grand jury on Monday indicted Angela Powell on Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and 31 counts Cruelty to Animals.

The indictment states Powell “unlawfully and maliciously” caused the death of a dog and failed to provide “adequate food” for more than 30 others.

Angela Powell (via Candler County Sheriff’s Office)

In January, authorities arrested Powell and searched her property on Donnell Road following reports of dogs living in filth, some with skin diseases.

She is also accused of animal cruelty-related charges in Montgomery County.

Animal rescue groups have since stepped in to assess and house the animals.

Meanwhile, Powell is seeking $3 million in damages against several agencies, including Candler and Montgomery counties, the City of Metter and the Georgia Department of Agriculture and Revenue, for “emotional and financial distress.”