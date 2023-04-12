SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All five defendants in a two-state drug trafficking organization have now pleaded guilty to felony charges in connection to Operation All Eyes On Me.

The Operation identified traffickers distributing cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in middle and south Georgia, as well as Florida.

Unsealed in August 2022, the 15-count indictment named five defendants identified by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and agents from the Savannah-Chatham Counter Narcotics Team.

Among the defendants is Jaqueline Somesso, 55, of Savannah, the last of the five defendants to plead guilty in federal court. According to U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg with the Southern District of Georgia, Somesso pleaded guilty to charges of Misprision of a Felony and one count of Bank Fraud.

Her guilty plea acknowledges she’s responsible for using fake bank statements to illegally receive COVID-19 relief funding of nearly $600,000, Steinberg said.

Somesso, who has yet to be sentenced, faces up to 30 years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised release.

In addition to Somesso, the defendants include:

Dennis Rodriguez Kinchen, 44, of Dublin, Ga., awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in December 2022 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 500 Grams or More of Cocaine, and an Amount of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Marijuana; and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. Kinchen, identified as a source of the drugs distributed through the conspiracy, faces a statutory sentence of up to 40 years in prison. As part of his guilty plea, he agreed to forfeit an Atlanta condominium purchased with proceeds received through the conspiracy, which also included wire fraud in misuse of more than $300,000 in Small Business Administration COVID Economic Injury Disaster Fund loans comingled with illicit proceeds of drug trafficking. Kinchen was identified as the boyfriend of Somesso, who admitted she knew that he kept illegal firearms and drugs at her residence.

Sherman Levon Scott, 54, of Pooler Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in March 2023 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana. The investigation identified Scott as a distributor in the drug trafficking conspiracy, and a Jan. 29, 2022 law enforcement search of his residence yielded a kilo of cocaine, 3 pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, and cash. Scott’s plea subjects him to a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Angel Amaral, 56, of Hollywood, Fla., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in January 2023 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Cocaine. Identified during the investigation as a source of cocaine for the drug trafficking conspiracy in Florida, Amaral faces a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Tony Heldore, 52, of Richmond Hill, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in March 2023 to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Cocaine and Marijuana. Identified as a marijuana supplier to the conspiracy, Heldore faces a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Heldore was an employee of Somesso, working at Karma Entertainment and Lux Gentlemen’s Club in Hardeeville, S.C.

In all, the government is seeking forfeiture of nearly $900,00 in funds from the conspiracy.

“The exceptional work of our law enforcement partners identified and dismantled this operation that poured illegal drugs into our communities while also ripping off the American taxpayer,” said Steinberg. “The five guilty pleas in this case stand testament to the strength of the prosecution painstakingly built through collaboration with our office.”

Scott and Heldore are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 10. Sentencings for the other defendants have yet to be scheduled.

The case was investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces.