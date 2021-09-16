Alex Murdaugh surrenders in Hampton County on insurance fraud charges

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning in a plot to arrange his own death.

The 53-year-old arrived at the Hampton County Detention Center by police escort to face charges. A 4 p.m. bond hearing is set at the Hampton County Magistrate Court.

According to Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, a warrant was issued Wednesday for his client’s arrest.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says Murdaugh orchestrated his own shooting on Sept. 4 so a beneficiary could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

SLED confirms Murdaugh has been charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.

“I can assure you that SLED agents will continue working to bring justice to anyone involved with any criminal act associated with these ongoing investigations,” stated SLED Chief Mark Keel. “The arrests in this case are only the first step in that process.”

Curtis Smith, 61, of Walterboro, has been charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

