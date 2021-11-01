Alex Murdaugh sued by his brother

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh is being sued again — this time by his own brother.

The suit — filed in Hampton County — alleges Randolph “Randy” Murdaugh IV, loaned his brother $75,000 just before he allegedly attempted to have someone kill him for the insurance money.

Randy Murdaugh claims he gave Alex $15,000 more, for an initial payment for rehab. While Randy did get some farm equipment from Alex’s property to pay off some of the debt, he is now suing him for the remaining $46 thousand dollars.

Alex Murdaugh is also being sued by another partner at his former law firm.

John Parker says he loaned Alex a total of $477,000 since March, but has not seen one dime paid back.

In all, Alex Murdaugh faces six civil lawsuits and remains in a Richland County jail on a series of criminal charges.