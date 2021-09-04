Alex Murdaugh shot in head, transported to Savannah hospital

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV/WCBD) — Police say Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head in Hampton County and has been transported to a hospital in Savannah.

Law Enforcement says Murdaugh was shot at a property on the 15000 block of Salkehatchie Rd.

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed they are investigating a shooting in Hampton County. SLED was called in to assist the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Alex Murdaugh is the father of Paul Murdaugh who was found dead along with his mother, Margaret, at a family property in Colleton County back in June of this year.

SLED, however, could not confirm that the investigation involves Alex Murdaugh.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.