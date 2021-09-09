Alex Murdaugh attorney doubles down: Shooting wasn’t self-inflicted

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – An attorney for Alex Murdaugh wants to make clear his gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

Attorney Jim Griffin said a family member told him about Murdaugh’s injuries, which included an entry wound, skull fracture and minor brain bleeding.

Video cameras from St. John’s Baptist Church, just a few hundred yards from the scene, could reveal more about the incident. According to NBC News, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has now obtained that video footage, but the agency has not said what, if anything, is on it.

SLED initially described Murdaugh’s injury as a “superficial gunshot wound to the head” and reported he was airlifted to Memorial Health in Savannah for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office released an updated version of its incident report. On the original report, a box was checked to indicate there was no visible injury on Murdaugh.

But Sheriff T.C. Smalls said Thursday that was a clerical error. A corrected version was released noting a “major injury” was visible.

Updated incident report from the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office

Murdaugh’s lawyer also released more details in the events leading up to the Saturday shooting.

Griffin said Murdaugh was driving his late wife’s Mercedes-Benz on Salkehatchie Road heading to Charleston when he noticed a warning light for low tire pressure.

That’s when a driver — described as a male in a pickup truck — rolled down his window and asked Murdaugh if he had car trouble, the lawyer said. Then his client was shot.

According to Griffin, Murdaugh provided details of the driver to a sketch artist but SLED was not satisfied and needed more details.

Murdaugh’s representatives also released a new statement Thursday, saying he accepts full responsibility for his conduct and admits he misappropriated money from his law firm.

Murdaugh said he “intends to repay the firm for all monies he misappropriated,” an amount the firm claims is in the millions.

“Alex hopes that his conduct does not distract from law enforcement’s efforts to find who murdered his wife Maggie and son Paul and bring anyone responsible to justice,” the statement continued.

Murdaugh is currently in drug rehab, according to his attorney, and plans to meet again with SLED after completing the first phase of detox.