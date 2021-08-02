Alabama inmate, wanted in Georgia, released from jail early

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was mistakenly released from an Alabama jail by posing as another inmate has turned himself in.

Al.com reports that authorities are investigating how 31-year-old Darren Jermaine Chipman was released in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says he turned himself in Sunday.

Authorities say the Huntsville man was released prematurely — on Saturday — while he was awaiting extradition to Georgia for a robbery offense and failure to register as a sex offender.

The sheriff’s office says that Chipman posed as another inmate and used that person’s information to get released.