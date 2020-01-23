Ala. teen accused of stabbing mom, twin brothers to death

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WVTM/NBC News) – A 16-year-old Munford, Alabama boy is charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of his mother and twin brothers, said Talladega County District Attorney Steven Giddens.

Giddens announced Wednesday afternoon that Landon Durham was arrested in Cherokee County Wednesday morning.

He believes the teen stabbed his family members to death before he went to school early Tuesday morning.

Giddens said Durham is being charged as an adult in this case, but the death penalty cannot be applied since Durham is younger than 18. He would be facing life with or without parole.