Al Sharpton, parents of Ahmaud Arbery host prayer vigil on courthouse steps

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Rev. Al Sharpton spoke joined the parents of Ahmaud Arbery Wednesday for a prayer vigil and press briefing during the recess of the fourth day of the trial for Arbery’s killing.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael, along with their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, face murder charges for chasing and shooting Arbery as he ran in their neighborhood. Defense attorneys say the shooting was in self-defense.

The 2020 death of the young Black man linked to the three white men led to calls of racial injustice after the release of explosive cellphone video of the shooting two months after the incident.

Rev. Al Sharpton arriving at the courthouse for a prayer vigil with Arbery’s family. Activists start chanting as he approaches. pic.twitter.com/5TNSBiGUOB — Brian Rea (@brianmrea) November 10, 2021

Rev. Sharpton described Arbery’s killing as a “lynching in the 21st century.”

He called the almost all-white jury picked for the murder trail “an insult to the intelligence of the American people.”

Only one juror of the 12 is Black.

photo: WSAV photographer Art Ottimo

“Not only are those three on trial, Georgia law is on trial,” said Sharpton.

Rev. Sharpton speaking now. He says Arbery’s killing is “lynching in the 21st century.”



Spoke about progress in the country with electing first Black President, now VP – “you still can’t jog through Brunswick Georgia without being shot down — Brian Rea (@brianmrea) November 10, 2021

“Ahmaud was my baby,” his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said. “He was chased, killed and robbed of his life.”

The parents of Jamal Sutherland also spoke at the event. Sutherland was a mentally ill Black man who died while in custody in Charleston, South Carolina.

The couple says they traveled from Charleston to show support to a family “going through the same thing we are going through.”

Watch the murder trial live at wsav.com/livenow.

WSAV News 3’s Brian Rea will have a full recap tonight at 5 and 6 and online at wsav.com/Arbery. Follow @brianmrea on Twitter for regular updates