AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man has been sentenced to three years in prison for Buggery (sexually assaulting a horse) and Possession of Child Pornography.

Damian Connor, 31, will serve three years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and serve four years probation for both charges.

He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender.

The initial incident happened in 2019, when Conner and his then wife, Abigial Ronco were caught on video sexually assaulting a horse.