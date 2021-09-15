Aiken County man faces 20 years in federal prison for sex crimes against children

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Joshua Linwood Armentrout, 37, of Aiken County has been arrested on 14 charges that are related to the sexual exploitation of a minor and faces 20 years in federal prison.

Internet Crimes Against Children task force investigators and the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators say Armentrout engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced and distributed multiple files of child pornography. Investigators determined the child sexual abuse material was in his home, so they executed a search warrant.

While searching the home, Chief Investigator David Grubbs located evidence of Armentrout sexually assaulting a child. When confronted with the evidence, Armentrout made multiple confessions to Special Investigator Shannon Sturgill.

Armentrout was arrested on January 7, 2020. He is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree; four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree; two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree.

Judge Clyburn Pope sentenced Armentrout to 10 years for the sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and 10 additional years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree. Those sentences will run consecutively for a total sentence of 20 years in prison. Upon release, Armentrout will have to register as a sex offender and will be required to maintain lifetime GPS monitoring.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stephen Ryan.