GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Four people were arrested and dozens of items were seized in what authorities say was an attempt to smuggle contraband into Smith State Prison.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), the discovery unfolded when Warden Beasley and Office of Professional Standards agents were leaving the prison early Aug. 2. The GDC said they saw a drone and began monitoring its flight pattern, leading them to a nearby residence where they saw the drone crash into a roof.

Agents found Moses Echols, a parolee, Jaime Dean and Dannaye Walker in the yard with drones and a large package. They were taken into custody and transported to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office.

Sameerah Adams was later apprehended and taken to the sheriff’s office.

Meanwhile, a search warrant was secured for the property and the residence where items consistent with those used to smuggle contraband into prisons were found, according to the GDC.

That included 1,508 grams of marijuana, 10,100 grams of tobacco, three drones, two loaded handguns, digital scales, cell phones, a hotspot, a gas mask, large magnets and footballs.

The suspects face the following charges:

Sameerah Adams: Items Prohibited, O.C.G.A. 16-11-106; O.C.G.A. 16-13-30; Possession of Marijuana w/ Intent; O.C.G.A 16-11-106, Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Dannaye Walker: Items Prohibited, O.C.G.A. 16-11-106; O.C.G.A. 16-13-30; Possession of Marijuana w/ Intent

Jamie Leigh Dean: Items Prohibited, O.C.G.A. 16-11-106; O.C.G.A. 16-13-30; Possession of Marijuana w/ Intent; O.C.G.A 16-11-106, Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony; O.C.G.A. 16-11-160, Use of a Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

Moses Leroy Echols: Items Prohibited, O.C.G.A. 16-11-106; O.C.G.A. 16-13-30; Possession of Marijuana w/ Intent

“As we continue to remain diligent at preventing contraband from entering our facilities, our most important weapon in this fight remains our committed, dedicated staff,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “I am extremely confident and proud of our Officers, facility leadership, Agents and other staff who work around-the-clock to find and remove these items and we will continue to hold those who break the law accountable for their actions and work to bring justice to those who pose a threat to the safety of the public and to the safe operations of our prisons.”