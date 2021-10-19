Agent: Georgia deputies unjustified in stopping man who died

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A witness tells jurors a man who died after being stopped by Georgia sheriff’s deputies hadn’t committed a crime and should have been allowed to keep walking.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent John Durden testified Monday that deputies Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott were not justified in stopping or detaining Eurie Martin in 2017 in central Georgia.

The three former Washington County deputies are on trial for murder. Martin died after the deputies repeatedly shocked him with stun guns. The deputies are white while Martin was Black.

The defense argues Martin was illegally walking in the road and that he took an aggressive stance toward deputies that wasn’t recorded on video.