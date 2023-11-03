ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) — Just after 11:30 p.m. last night on Nov. 2, Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services as well as the Pembroke Fire Department responded to a house fire on Mulberry Park Dr. in Ellabell.

Photo via BCSO’s Facebook page

After emergency crews extinguished the blaze, they discovered a deceased adult inside the home. Bryan County Sheriff’s Office has opened to investigation into the person’s death.

Police haven’t yet identified the body of the person found or established the manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.