Adult, 3 children, dog displaced after bedroom fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire displaced one adult, three children and a dog after a fire on the 1500 block of Cathy Street.
No one was hurt in the May 14 fire, according to the Savannah Fire Department.
Firefighters discovered the flames in a bedroom closet that extended to the attic. Clothes caught fire causing smoke to fill the home. The family dog was rescued from a smoky bedroom.
Residents said electrical work was recently done that resulted in flickering lights, Savannah Fire Department said.