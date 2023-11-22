SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Known by her family as a courageous woman and in the community as a talented hairstylist and makeup artist, Ashley Burton was shot and killed at age 37 in April 2023.

Atlanta News First reports the murderer, 31-year-old Darius Mills, shot Burton in the face to steal her phone and broke into her apartment for another phone.

He is in jail after being arrested for an unrelated case.

Within the past 12 months, 321 reflects the number of trans and gender-diverse people who were killed for being who they are.

Defined as a person assigned male at birth who lives and identifies as a woman, trans people are seeing an increase in violence within their communities.

Those numbers were reported by Transgender Europe, TGEU, a nongovernment organization working to combat transgender violence.

According to their data, the United States comes third in murders at 31 individuals dead within a year, Mexico reports a slightly higher number of deaths at 52 per year and Brazil has the highest number of deaths at 100 trans-individuals dying in the last year.

Of those who were targeted, the Human Rights Campaign, HRC, found that in the last 12 months, 90.9% of the transgender and gender non-conforming victims of deadly violence were people of color trans women accounted for 69.7% of those victims of fatal violence.

“The epidemic of violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people is a national tragedy and a national embarrassment,” said Kelley Robinson, President of the HRC in a press release.

Statista compiled a graph demonstrating the murders worldwide showing a slight decrease in the number of incidents.

statista.com

While the data shows a decrease, these are the murders that were reported as many deaths in the trans and gender-nonconforming community go unreported.

Additionally, reporting of some incidents was inaccurate as 51.5% of transwomen were misgendered by police or in a news report.

(Kilya Williams via Associated Press (AP)

Rapper and filmmaker Koko Da Doll is a trans woman who worked as a sex worker for several years to survive after becoming homeless.

To share the struggles of being homeless and trans in New York and Atlanta she made the film “Kokomo City” highlighting the hard choices and dangers trans women face daily.

The film won multiple awards for its barrier-breaking filmmaking, but in April 2023 Koko Da Doll was shot to death in Atlanta.

“Each of the lives taken is the result of a society that demeans and devalues anyone who dares challenge the gender binary,” said Robinson.

For more information on how you can help educate yourself on preventing this type of violence see the booklet linked which provides an FAQ about anti-transgender violence.