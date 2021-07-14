Additional Burke Co. man faces prison for involvement in illegal pill factory

Teenagers are most at risk for opioid poisoning, but the rate more than doubled for toddlers from 1997 to 2012.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) — Another Burke County man faces prison time for his involvement in an illegal pill factory. His codefendant was sentenced to 14 years in prison in mid-May.

Cedrick Gabriel Brown, aka “Pop,” 47, of Midville, Ga., was sentenced to five years in prison. Brown pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, David H. Estes said, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. He’ll serve three years of supervised release at the end of his term.

“This sentence finalizes the investigation and prosecution of two men who profited from spreading poison in a rural community,” Estes said. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who would make money from misery.”

His codefendant, Telly Savalas Carswell, 47, was sentenced on May 10 to 168 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute Meth, Estes said.

The pair ordered a commercial pill press to their home which prompted an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in January 2020. Four months later the pill press, meth, heroin and other drugs were found inside the home during a search. Also, drug paraphernalia and $9,000 in cash were found, according to the DEA and Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

“Garage manufacturers like this defendant continue to use pill presses which ultimately hurt and kill unsuspecting users,” Robert J. Murphy said, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “DEA and its law enforcement partners are committed to keeping our communities safe by removing drug pushers like this defendant. He will spend well-deserved time in federal prison.”