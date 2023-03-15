SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An abducted child has been located and is safe, according to The AWARE Foundation.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Tuesday night to help find missing 5-year-old Aibrey Bolin. Deputies believe she was abducted by Sierra Carroll.

They were last seen at Parker’s Gas Station in Walthourville on March 9. They may be traveling in a white Chevrolet Silverado with no tags, or in a red 1992 Dodge Ram with MS license plate U01411.

Aibrey was last seen wearing black pants, flower-print shoes, and a t-shirt. She also has a scar on her right cheek. Carroll has a Bow tattoo on the back of both legs.

Both Carroll and Bolin were located Wednesday morning in Mississippi.