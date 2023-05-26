ATLANTA (WSAV) — More than a million Georgians are expected to hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday.

This Memorial Day weekend, AAA predicts more than 86,000 cars this year on the roads than 2022.

“We are going to have quite a few folks driving here in Georgia. Most folks are going to be hitting the road and we are anticipating over 1.1M folks just for Memorial Day weekend.”

AAA predicts around 483,000 drivers will experience car trouble including — flat tires, lockouts and dead batteries.

A new survey shows one out of five drivers have no plans to get their vehicle inspected before hitting the road.

You should check your tires, brakes, windshield wipers, fluids and battery. Data shows one third of accidents on the roads are due to speeding.

“It’s important not to talk on your phone, and make sure you are wearing your seatbelt.”

AAA says to take a break every 2 hours or 100 miles to not fall asleep on the wheel and pay attention to the roads in case of wrong way drivers or road hazards.

Atlanta AAA Spokeswoman, Montrae Waiters explained, “Driving drowsy – means prescription medication. Make sure before you take your road trip if you have prescription medication that you are reading that the medication isn’t causing you to be drowsy. We are looking at people on the phone, impaired driving,”

If you do have car trouble, pull over safely to the side of the road and stay in the vehicle with your hazard lights on.